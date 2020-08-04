Pizza Express to close 67 restaurants

Pizza Express at Dolphin Square. Archant

The chain announced today (August 4) that it is considering closing 67 stores - risking 1,100 jobs.

Pizza Express has announced the possible closures of 67 stores across the UK as part of a Covid-19-induced restructuring process.

An estimated 1,100 jobs are at risk as the chain today (Tuesday) cited a ‘significantly more challenging environment’ brought on by the coronavirus pandemic as the reason for the decision.

A nation-wide lockdown, brought in on March 23, forced restaurants to cease trading for several weeks.

Pizza Express said it was not able to confirm whether the Weston branch, in Central Walk, would be among those forced to shut.

A spokeman said: “More information, such as a potential store list, will be available in the coming weeks.”

If 67 stores were to close, it would mean the loss of 15 per cent of Pizza Express’ 449 restaurants, a move bosses believe will strengthen the chain’s prospects by putting the business ‘on a stronger financial footing in the new socially distanced environment’.

The business said the final outcome of the restructuring is yet to be decided.