FIRST LOOK: Weston town centre pub converted into carvery restaurant

Manager Christopher Griggs with staff Sarah Staley and Jessica Lockner. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A former Weston public house, which has been closed for more than two years, has reopened as a restaurant.

The Old Stable, in Wadham Street, has been converted into a carvery restaurant.

The kitchen is open seven days a week from noon to 2pm, then 5-9pm on Monday to Friday, and from noon to 9pm on Saturday and Sunday.

A takeaway service is also available, while the bar will be open from noon to close every day.

Manager Christopher Grigg will run the carvery alongside Peter Tilley, who also owns The Bristol House pub, in Milton Road.

Christopher told the Mercury: "We have given it a fresh lick of paint, mainly the upstairs area has changed with a second bar installed.

"We want the service to be waitress-led, where customers can place their orders at the bar and have their food and drink brought to their table.

"A lot of places do roast dinners on a Sunday out of town and not in the centre of town, so we want to move away from just being a pub and be somewhere people come for great food."

The pub was put up for sale in September 2017 by its former owner, Giovanni Ferrari.

Mr Ferrari was one of Weston's longest-serving landlords and he owned the watering hole for more than 40 years.

Christopher has plans to introduce a monthly quiz night on Sundays.

Wines will be supplied by St Austell Wines, in Cornwall.