There With You: Loves Café offering roast dinner takeaways and vegetable boxes

Anna Southwell from Loves who is offering takeaway roast dinners and selling vegetable boxes. Archant

Restaurants in Weston are still serving customers and supporting people in isolation by offering takeaway services and selling essential items.

Cafés, pubs and restaurants were told to close last week to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The new rules mean people are no longer able to eat inside the venues, however, restaurants, pubs and cafés are able to serve takeaway food.

Anna Southwell, from Loves Café in West Street, has closed her business during the week, but is opening during the weekend to serve takeaway meals and sell essential food items.

She said: “I’ve got myself a job so I’ve got a regular income.

“On Saturday and Sunday I’m going to be doing take home meals and selling eggs and staples from Loves.

“I want the business to still be here when we can reopen, without being in a lot of debt. I want to continue to pay all my overheads. “

The Government has announced a number of measures to support businesses during the pandemic including a 12-month holiday from business rates, grant funding for small businesses and a loan scheme.

Anna said: “The business grant for people entitled to business rates relief would be amazing if we could access it, but we have no means to access it at the moment – it’s going to come out in early April.

“We are definitely adapting and we’ve managed to push all our gigs until October. Nobody asked for refunds.

“We are going to have a St Patrick’s Day party and a May Bank Holiday Party and celebrate all those things we’ve missed, but later in the year.

“I’m going to spend my time making plans for when we reopen.

“I’ve had an overwhelming amount of support from the community.

“We are definitely not closing down, that’s not going to happen.”

Loves Café is running a Vegan Roast Club with a delivery service on Sundays and on Fridays the café is selling vegetable boxes which can be collected.

Vegetable boxes are £15 and super boxes – which include fruit, vegetables and a range of store cupboard items including chickpeas, flour, pasta, toilet rolls and soap – are £25.

Boxes must be ordered via email before 6pm on Thursdays.

For details, email anna@lovesweston.co.uk and to find out about meal deliveries and events, visit Loves on Facebook.