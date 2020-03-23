Advanced search

There With You: Loves Café offering roast dinner takeaways and vegetable boxes

PUBLISHED: 15:29 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:29 27 March 2020

Anna Southwell from Loves who is offering takeaway roast dinners and selling vegetable boxes.

Anna Southwell from Loves who is offering takeaway roast dinners and selling vegetable boxes.

Archant

Restaurants in Weston are still serving customers and supporting people in isolation by offering takeaway services and selling essential items.

Anna Southwell from Loves who is offering takeaway roast dinners and selling vegetable boxes.Anna Southwell from Loves who is offering takeaway roast dinners and selling vegetable boxes.

Cafés, pubs and restaurants were told to close last week to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The new rules mean people are no longer able to eat inside the venues, however, restaurants, pubs and cafés are able to serve takeaway food.

Anna Southwell, from Loves Café in West Street, has closed her business during the week, but is opening during the weekend to serve takeaway meals and sell essential food items.

She said: “I’ve got myself a job so I’ve got a regular income.

Anna Southwell from Loves who is offering takeaway roast dinners and selling vegetable boxes.Anna Southwell from Loves who is offering takeaway roast dinners and selling vegetable boxes.

“On Saturday and Sunday I’m going to be doing take home meals and selling eggs and staples from Loves.

“I want the business to still be here when we can reopen, without being in a lot of debt. I want to continue to pay all my overheads. “

The Government has announced a number of measures to support businesses during the pandemic including a 12-month holiday from business rates, grant funding for small businesses and a loan scheme.

Anna said: “The business grant for people entitled to business rates relief would be amazing if we could access it, but we have no means to access it at the moment – it’s going to come out in early April.

“We are definitely adapting and we’ve managed to push all our gigs until October. Nobody asked for refunds.

“We are going to have a St Patrick’s Day party and a May Bank Holiday Party and celebrate all those things we’ve missed, but later in the year.

“I’m going to spend my time making plans for when we reopen.

“I’ve had an overwhelming amount of support from the community.

“We are definitely not closing down, that’s not going to happen.”

Loves Café is running a Vegan Roast Club with a delivery service on Sundays and on Fridays the café is selling vegetable boxes which can be collected.

Vegetable boxes are £15 and super boxes – which include fruit, vegetables and a range of store cupboard items including chickpeas, flour, pasta, toilet rolls and soap – are £25.

Boxes must be ordered via email before 6pm on Thursdays.

For details, email anna@lovesweston.co.uk and to find out about meal deliveries and events, visit Loves on Facebook.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Seven coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Schools to close from Friday.

Man dies of coronavirus in Weston-super-Mare

A 94-year-old man has died from coronavirus at Weston General Hospital.

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Homebase to remain open during coronavirus lockdown

Homebase was due to close in December but the owner renewed the building's lease. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Council closes parks, carparks and recycling centres

<p> Wet, muddy, sunny and rain, but still surprising and beautiful.</p>

Most Read

Seven coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Schools to close from Friday.

Man dies of coronavirus in Weston-super-Mare

A 94-year-old man has died from coronavirus at Weston General Hospital.

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Homebase to remain open during coronavirus lockdown

Homebase was due to close in December but the owner renewed the building's lease. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Council closes parks, carparks and recycling centres

<p> Wet, muddy, sunny and rain, but still surprising and beautiful.</p>

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Somerset Rebels debutant Cook self-isolating in Australia

A sign at the entrance to the Oaktree Arena (pic Lily Newton-Browne)

There With You: Loves Café offering roast dinner takeaways and vegetable boxes

Anna Southwell from Loves who is offering takeaway roast dinners and selling vegetable boxes.

How to join the #KeepWestonSmiling art movement

An example of the #KeepWestonSmiling art movement.

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset as Prime Minister tests positive

File photo dated 23/03/2020 of a screen grab of Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, London. The Prime Minister has said he has tested positive for coronavirus. PA Photo. Issue date: Friday March 27, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: PA Video/PA Wire
Drive 24