Weston restaurant thanks customers for support during lockdown

Steve Fowell opening new baked chicken restaurant named after his grandsons Oscar and Ollie. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A Weston restaurant has thanked its loyal customers for helping it to survive during the pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Oscar ‘n’ Ollie’s, in Oxford Street, stayed open during the lockdown by delivering food and roast dinners and also offering contactless collections when it was safe to do so.

The restaurant, which specialises in southern baked chicken, has decided not to reopen fully but it has launched an app to enable customers to order safely.

Steve Fowell, who runs Oscar ‘n’ Ollie’s with his son-in-law Lee Firth, said: “Thank you so much to all the people who have stuck with us through the lockdown.

“If people hadn’t used us we probably wouldn’t have made it through.

“We did get a grant which we are very grateful for but it was our customers who kept us going.

“We only opened in November. What a bad time to start and go through this.”

Steve – who is also known as the School Chef – opened the restaurant with Lee in November to share his passion for chicken wings with fellow foodies.

The business is named after his grandsons Oscar and Ollie.

Speaking about how they coped through lockdown, he said: “Oscar ‘n’ Ollie’s never closed. We carried on all the way through, we were just very flexible with the way we did it.

“We didn’t allow people to come and eat, we did contactless delivery which kept us going.

“We also diversified into doing roast dinners on Sunday.

“It was about that flexibility that kept us going.”

Staff at the restaurant also cooked extra food to deliver to the homeless, NHS staff, care homes and to people who were shielding.

Steve added: “Obviously we’re a business so we had to keep running, but we also wanted to do something nice for people.

“We’ve listened to our customers throughout the lockdown and made some changes.

“We’ve now got an app so people can order, they can also order from our website.

“We’ve streamlined the menu and kept people’s favourites.

“We’ve also got a new team and they have been absolutely amazing.”

People can order food from Oscar ‘n’ Ollie’s through its website oscarnollies.com or by downloading the restaurant’s app.

Customers who order through the website and app receive a 15 per cent discount.

If you are in the food and drink industry, let us know how your business has implemented the Covid-19 measures and how your customer have taken to the new experience. Email newsdesk@westonmercury.co.uk