Exclusive

Argos set to close High Street store next year

Argos in Weston High Street will close next year. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A nationwide retailer will close its Weston town centre store next year in yet another blow for the High Street.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Argos in Weston High Street will close next year. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Argos in Weston High Street will close next year. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Mercury can exclusively reveal Argos will shut its doors next year, although a date has yet to be confirmed.

However, one employee has said staff were told it will close in the first week of April 2020.

Its departure will leave the High Street with another big unit to fill following the closure of flagship store Marks & Spencer in April.

MORE: M&S announces closure.

International hair dressing chain Toni&Guy shut its doors in June and left nine members of staff redundant after operating in the High Street store for 18 years, while the collapse of Thomas Cook last week saw another big name retailer depart the town centre.

An Argos employee, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Mercury: "We got called into work on September 26 for a staff meeting to be informed by the area manager.

"We already knew it was a possibility since the middle of August so when it was confirmed properly, it wasn't much of a shock.

"We were told the store will be closing on April 4 and there will be a consultation period where they will discuss our options, but I have doubts any staff will want to be moved onto another store."

Argos in Weston High Street will close next year. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Argos in Weston High Street will close next year. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Mercury understands Worle's Argos shop in Queensway, which shares retail space with Homebase, will not be affected by the Weston closure.

Homebase will also shut its doors on December 20.

MORE: Homebase store due to close before Christmas.

An Argos spokesman said: "The Weston Argos will be closing next year and all colleagues will be offered the opportunity to redeploy to other roles in the area."

Argos in Weston High Street will close next year. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Argos in Weston High Street will close next year. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Last week Sainsbury's - which owns Argos - announced it would be making a number of closures across the country.

The group said it will shut up to 70 Argos shops and open around 80 instead within its supermarkets, while it also plans to close up to 15 large supermarkets and as many as 40 convenience stores.

It also said it will open around 10 big stores and some 110 convenience outlets under the plan, which it insisted will increase its store estate.

Sainsbury's has confirmed its supermarket at North Worle District Centre, in Queensway, will not be closing down.