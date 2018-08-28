Weston travel company nominated for national awards

Kate Bastin from Bakers Dolphin who has been nominated a national award. Archant

A Weston-based travel company has been nominated for multiple accolades at a national awards ceremony.

Bakers Dolphin has been shortlisted for three awards, including both the holiday and day excursion programme categories at the British Coach Tourism Awards.

The company has also been nominated in the large coach tour operator category, which it won in 2018

Contracts manager Kate Bastin, who has been with the company for 25 years, has meanwhile been shortlisted for coach tourism professional of the year gong.

Sales and marketing director Amanda Harrington said: “Kate has become a vital member of the Bakers Dolphin team, and really does go the extra mile.

“She takes tremendous pride in her work and truly cares about our customers.”

The winners will be announced on March 20 at a ceremony at the National Motorcycle Museum in Birmingham.