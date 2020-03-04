Advanced search

Gallery: Weston's Club Tabu features in TV and film out this week

PUBLISHED: 13:00 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:11 04 March 2020

Simon Bird as Nathan Wild and Natalie Dew as Emily Verma in Sandylands. Pictures UKTV

Simon Bird as Nathan Wild and Natalie Dew as Emily Verma in Sandylands. Pictures UKTV

UKTV/Alistair Heap

A Weston club has provided the backdrop to two productions which will be out this week.

Club Tabu on the Boulevard, will feature in UKTV Gold's three-part comedy mini-series Sandylands which starts tonight (Wednesday), as well as folk horror tale Sacrilege which will be shown at select cinemas, nationwide from Friday.

Sandylands, starring David Walliams, Sophie Thompson, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Simon Bird and Natalie Dew, was filmed at various locations around the town last September.

Natalie Dew as Emily Verma in Sandylands. Pictures UKTVNatalie Dew as Emily Verma in Sandylands. Pictures UKTV

The series sees Dew take on the role of Emily Verma who is living the high life in London after escaping the clutches of Sandylands - her seaside hometown where her semi-estranged father Les Vegas (Bhaskar) remains a local celebrity as an arcade owner and self-proclaimed 'King of the Strip'.

However, when Sandylands becomes headline news after a bloodied pedalo last hired by her father washes ashore, Emily is forced to make a reluctant visit home where she quickly discovers all is not what it seems in her old stomping ground.

Simon Bird as Nathan Wild and Natalie Dew as Emily Verma in Sandylands. Pictures UKTVSimon Bird as Nathan Wild and Natalie Dew as Emily Verma in Sandylands. Pictures UKTV

Meanwhile, Sacrilege, starring former Hollyoaks regular Tamaryn Payne, sees an idyllic weekend in the country descend into a fight for survival as four life-long friends are beset by a Pagan cult which wants to sacrifice the group to their Goddess for the Solstice.

Martin Collins as Wayne in Sandylands. Pictures UKTVMartin Collins as Wayne in Sandylands. Pictures UKTV

Natalie Dew as Emily Verma and Harriet Webb as Tina Taylor in Sandylands. Pictures UKTVNatalie Dew as Emily Verma and Harriet Webb as Tina Taylor in Sandylands. Pictures UKTV

Harriet Webb as Tina Taylor in Sandylands. Pictures UKTVHarriet Webb as Tina Taylor in Sandylands. Pictures UKTV

Martin Collins as Wayne in Sandylands. Pictures UKTVMartin Collins as Wayne in Sandylands. Pictures UKTV

Craig Parkinson as Terry Chino and Harriet Webb as Tina Taylor in Sandylands. Pictures UKTVCraig Parkinson as Terry Chino and Harriet Webb as Tina Taylor in Sandylands. Pictures UKTV

Harriet Webb as Tina Taylor in Sandylands. Pictures UKTVHarriet Webb as Tina Taylor in Sandylands. Pictures UKTV

Martin Collins as Wayne and Craig Parkinson as Terry Chino in Sandylands. Pictures UKTVMartin Collins as Wayne and Craig Parkinson as Terry Chino in Sandylands. Pictures UKTV

Craig Parkinson as Terry Chino in Sandylands. Pictures UKTVCraig Parkinson as Terry Chino in Sandylands. Pictures UKTV

Martin Collins as Wayne and Craig Parkinson as Terry Chino in Sandylands. Pictures UKTVMartin Collins as Wayne and Craig Parkinson as Terry Chino in Sandylands. Pictures UKTV

Martin Collins as Wayne in Sandylands. Pictures UKTVMartin Collins as Wayne in Sandylands. Pictures UKTV

Bronwyn James as Trudy Wright and Simon Bird as Nathan Wild in Sandylands. Pictures UKTVBronwyn James as Trudy Wright and Simon Bird as Nathan Wild in Sandylands. Pictures UKTV

