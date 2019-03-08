Exclusive

Charity superstore looks set 'to replace M&S' in Weston High Street

M&S closed in April. Picture: Jamie Medwell Archant

A charity looks set to open a 'superstore' in Weston's vacant Marks & Spencer (M&S) unit.

Sue Ryder has advertised job vacancies at its 'Weston superstore' in High Street, with the address given as the former M&S store, which has been vacant for more than six months.

The charity is recruiting bank shop assistants, shop supervisors, assistants and a manager.

In adverts placed on its website, the charity said it is looking to open its 'superstore' in December and job interviews will take place on November 5 and 6.

The adverts said: "Our superstore is located on the bustling High Street of Weston and is packed with a wide range of seasonal ladies, men's and children's clothing, electricals, bikes and bric-a-brac.

"Our new superstore will cover approximately 12,000sq.ft floor space and will stock a variety of goods ranging from top-quality second-hand furniture, alongside our own new goods furniture."

"Our much-loved presence on high streets across the country will continue, with a range of new and innovative shops, including boutiques, vintage and retro shops, and large format stores.

"We want to continue to drive up the income that our retail operations generate."

M&S, which remains the freehold owner of the building, closed its store in April after more than 110 years in the town centre.

The store takes up one of the High Street's biggest units and is also accessible through the Sovereign Shopping Centre.

Its closure was one of a number of big names that have left the High Street this year, including Thomas Cook and Toni&Guy.

Argos has in the past few weeks announced its High Street store will close next year.

Sue Ryder is one of the largest charity retailers in the UK with more than 450 shops.

The charity already has a small store in Locking Castle.

A Sue Ryder spokesman told the Mercury: "We are recruiting for a range of exciting retail roles in Weston, to suit all levels of experience.

"Find out more and apply by October 31 by visiting our website."

However, it refused to be confirm taking over M&S' old unit, despite listing its 47-49 High Street address on advertisements.

The advert added: "Our highly-effective retail operation generates funding so we can continue to provide 2.7million hours of expert medical, practical and emotional support every year, in our hospices and neurological centres, in people's homes and in the community."