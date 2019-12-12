Gallery

PICTURES: Inside Weston's new Starbucks drive thru

New Starbucks drive thru at Airport Roundabout. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A popular coffee chain has opened its first store in Weston.

Starbucks opened its drive thru at the Budgens Airport Roundabout garage, in Locking Moor Road, on Friday.

The store has employed 15 members of staff and will be open daily from 6am-8pm.

Starbucks chose Weston RNLI as its charity of the year and will hold fundraising events and stock collection boxes throughout the year.

Weston's mayor Mark Canniford opened the shop while members of the volunteer lifeboat crew and fundraisers also attended a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The drive thru is Weston's only Starbucks with a coffee shop at Sedgemoor North service station on the M5.

A Starbucks spokesman said: "We are delighted to open our first and only coffee shop in Weston.

"We hope to open more stores in the Somerset area in the future."

Weston's mayor Mark Canniford cut the ribbon. Picture: Weston RNLI Weston's mayor Mark Canniford cut the ribbon. Picture: Weston RNLI