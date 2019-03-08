Gallery

FIRST LOOK: PureGym opens in Weston

Pure Gym opens on Wednesday in the Gallagher Retail Park.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A national fitness chain will open its doors in Weston today (Wednesday).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pure Gym opens on Wednesday in the Gallagher Retail Park.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Pure Gym opens on Wednesday in the Gallagher Retail Park.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

PureGym will open at the Gallagher Retail Park, in Marchfields Way.

The gym submitted plans to North Somerset Council in February to change the space from an Office Outlet stationary retailer to a gym.

PureGym operates 230 gyms across the UK and has more than one million members.

Pure Gym opens on Wednesday in the Gallagher Retail Park.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Pure Gym opens on Wednesday in the Gallagher Retail Park.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

People will have access to more than 50 digital classes each week and 1,000 on-demand classes when the digital studio is free.

There are also group exercise sessions in activities such as cycling and studio-based classes, which are led by an instructor.

The Weston site will be open 24 hours a day, allowing members to work out whenever they want.

Pure Gym opens on Wednesday in the Gallagher Retail Park.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Pure Gym opens on Wednesday in the Gallagher Retail Park.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

People can join on a non-contract membership from £10.99 per month.

In total, the gym has more than 220 pieces of kit on site and has separate cardio, free weights and mixed weights sections.