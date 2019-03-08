Advanced search

Gallery

FIRST LOOK: PureGym opens in Weston

PUBLISHED: 07:55 23 October 2019

Pure Gym opens on Wednesday in the Gallagher Retail Park.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Pure Gym opens on Wednesday in the Gallagher Retail Park.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A national fitness chain will open its doors in Weston today (Wednesday).

Pure Gym opens on Wednesday in the Gallagher Retail Park.. Picture: MARK ATHERTONPure Gym opens on Wednesday in the Gallagher Retail Park.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

PureGym will open at the Gallagher Retail Park, in Marchfields Way.

The gym submitted plans to North Somerset Council in February to change the space from an Office Outlet stationary retailer to a gym.

PureGym operates 230 gyms across the UK and has more than one million members.

Pure Gym opens on Wednesday in the Gallagher Retail Park.. Picture: MARK ATHERTONPure Gym opens on Wednesday in the Gallagher Retail Park.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

People will have access to more than 50 digital classes each week and 1,000 on-demand classes when the digital studio is free.

There are also group exercise sessions in activities such as cycling and studio-based classes, which are led by an instructor.

The Weston site will be open 24 hours a day, allowing members to work out whenever they want.

Pure Gym opens on Wednesday in the Gallagher Retail Park.. Picture: MARK ATHERTONPure Gym opens on Wednesday in the Gallagher Retail Park.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

People can join on a non-contract membership from £10.99 per month.

In total, the gym has more than 220 pieces of kit on site and has separate cardio, free weights and mixed weights sections.

Pure Gym opens on Wednesday in the Gallagher Retail Park.. Picture: MARK ATHERTONPure Gym opens on Wednesday in the Gallagher Retail Park.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Retail ‘interest’ in Weston’s vacant TJ Hughes building

The former TJ Hughes building in High Street.

Weston man’s organ donation saves three lives after sudden death as mum urges more donors to come forward

Warren Bell. Deceased Sat. 21st Sept. 2019

BMW motorist clocked at 141mph as 200,000 drivers caught speeding on M5

More than 15,000 BMW drivers were caught speeding on the M5. Picture: Pixabay

New nursery opens in Weston

New nursery DaisyChain Childcare, Monkton Avenue, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Wife worried husband will return and ‘hurt’ her after he ‘completely trashed’ lounge

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

Retail ‘interest’ in Weston’s vacant TJ Hughes building

The former TJ Hughes building in High Street.

Weston man’s organ donation saves three lives after sudden death as mum urges more donors to come forward

Warren Bell. Deceased Sat. 21st Sept. 2019

BMW motorist clocked at 141mph as 200,000 drivers caught speeding on M5

More than 15,000 BMW drivers were caught speeding on the M5. Picture: Pixabay

New nursery opens in Weston

New nursery DaisyChain Childcare, Monkton Avenue, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Wife worried husband will return and ‘hurt’ her after he ‘completely trashed’ lounge

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Southern League: Weston 3 Tiverton Town 2

Nick McCootie during Weston's home game with Tiverton Town.

FIRST LOOK: PureGym opens in Weston

Pure Gym opens on Wednesday in the Gallagher Retail Park.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Rise in hate crimes linked to Brexit

Hate crime is on the rise in North Somerset.

Will Burns title challenge goes down in flames despite taking the fight to final race

Will Burns in action on the Brands Hatch Circuit.

Public toilets closed for repairs

What does the future hold for public toilets in Torridge?
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists