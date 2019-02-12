Advanced search

International award for Weston hairdresser

PUBLISHED: 21:00 13 February 2019

Steven Smart won the best international women’s commercial collection award. Picture: Laura Davies

Archant

A Weston-super-Mare salon owner has won an international award.

Steven Smart, owner of the Smart:Est 73 salon in Boulevard, picked up one of the top honours at the inaugural International Hairdressing Awards.

He took the trophy for best international women’s commercial collection at the event, held in Spanish capital, Madrid.

Around 100 professionals from 30 countries attended.

Steven said: “This is an unbelievable honour, I don’t think it has sunk in yet.

“I was up against so many amazing collections, so to win at the first ever event is a dream come true, it doesn’t get much bigger than this.

“The night was incredible with so much talent under one roof – I must give a huge thanks to the organisers and sponsors for such a wonderful event and also to the judges, whose passion and success is a constant inspiration.”

He was also named hairdresser of the year at the British Hairdressing Awards in November.

