Owners want to change 'terrible' reputation of Weston seafront pub

PUBLISHED: 08:55 08 June 2019

Director Wendy Wall at the newly opened Up The Wall pub on Knightstone Road. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A Weston pub has reopened and its owners want to change its 'terrible' reputation.

Up The Wall, in Knightstone Road, will be run by the Wall family, who previously owned the watering hole when it was Montebello's almost 20 years ago.

The family are originally from Birmingham but moved to Weston in the 1990s.

Live singers and DJs will perform regularly and the space can also be used for events.

Director Bryan Wall told the Mercury: "We wanted to do something different and saw this space and thought 'why not?'

"It was quite run down and had a terrible reputation so we want to change that.

"As a family we have a wealth of experience in this industry, my parents are getting on now and nearing retirement so it will be nice to work together."

The pub hosted a fundraiser for Makayla Nunn, who suffers from ME, on May 27 and raised £665.80.

