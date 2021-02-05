GALLERY: Work begins to transform SeaQuarium into mini-golf complex

Published: 7:00 AM February 5, 2021

Work has begun on transforming Weston's Seaquarium to a family-themed restaurant with an on-site mini-golf complex.

The building has been disused since March 2019 until AGM Holdings, owners of the Grand Pier, purchased the site in a £1.5million deal in December 2020 with plans to create a 'special concept' eatery.

Inside Weston's abandoned SeaQuarium site. - Credit: AGM

The site's latest owners have now confirmed that it will feature a café, bakery and retro-themed mini-golf complex which will create 80 full-time jobs in the area.

Alex Michael of AGM said: “I am delighted to see work beginning at the site and excited about the progress that has been made already.

The SeaQuarium has been disused since March 2019. - Credit: AGM

"The building has been derelict for some time now, so it is about time it was given a new lease of life.

"It will be unlike anywhere else in the local area - a place for everyone to meet, eat and socialise."

There has been no completion date set for the project but the new owners are hopeful it will coincide with a reduction in lockdown restrictions.

The site will feature a restaurant, cafe and bakery. - Credit: AGM

The Michael family were able to purchase the lease of the Seaquarium from its previous owners, Seaquarium Ltd, due to a deal with North Somerset Council which would see them receive a two-year rent-free period.

Mr Michael added: "We acquired the site by purchasing the lease from the previous tenant, SeaQuarium Limited, but we could never have completed the assignment without the assistance given to us by North Somerset Council officers and the support of Cllr Mike Solomon, executive member for tourism and leisure and Don Davies, leader of the council.

North Somerset Council leader, Don Davies. - Credit: NSC

"Guests can expect a unique dining experience whether they are popping in for a coffee during their morning walk or going out in the evening for that special treat."

Traditional food and drink will be served on the premises, once complete, with all products locally-sourced and baked on-site in the morning.

Weston's SeaQuarium will be transformed into a restaurant and mini-golf complex. - Credit: AGM



