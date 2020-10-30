Shop Local: Gift shop launches letter box fudge service

A Weston gift shop has started selling delectable handmade fudge to tempt shoppers through the door.

The Beach Hut in Royal Parade offers 25 different flavours of the sweet treat including Baileys, rum and raisin, Oreo, Turkish Delight, strawberry, Belgian chocolate, gin and lime and cider.

The shop has also launched a Letter Box Fudge service, which enables people to build personalised gift boxes of fudge to send to loves ones.

Shop manager, Tom Manning, said: “We’ve always sold packs and bars of fudge, but we started selling handmade fudge after lockdown.

“It’s award-winning fudge from a family-run company and it’s been selling really well.

“It’s given us more of an identity. People can also create a personalised gift box.”

Customers can choose four flavours of fudge which will be posted out to the recipient with a note from the sender.

The fudge has already been a huge hit with customers and Tom hopes the letter box service will also take off over Christmas.

The Beach Hut also specialises in cider, selling the traditional Somerset tipple from Rich’s Cider Farm in Highbridge.

Tom added: “A lot of people who down from up north are really interested in the cider.

“We’ve also put a board outside. It’s amazing how much difference that has made.

“When we first had the shop, we struggled to get people coming down the walkway.”

Shoppers can also pick up confectionary and gifts from the friendly store including toys, jewellery, shortbread and sweets.