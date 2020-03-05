Advanced search

Sportswear brand scoops Business of the Year Award

PUBLISHED: 21:00 05 March 2020

Somerset's only sportswear brand has been handed the Business of the Year Award.

Karuta Sportswear, based in Weston, received the award on February 7 at the Weston Business Awards 2020.

The family-owned business works with a range of companies to create high-quality sportswear manufactured and designed in the UK.

The business, which was founded in 2016, has worked with organisations such as the Hornets RFC, Portishead Town FC, Weston RFC and others.

The business award is given to companies that have been running for fewer than five years.

Managing director, Martin Longden said: "We're honoured to be nominated.

"There was some strong competition.

"I'd just like to thank everyone who has dealt with us and remained loyal with us and encouraged people and clubs to see what we can do for them."

