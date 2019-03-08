Advanced search

Business donates football kits to Kenyan team

PUBLISHED: 11:44 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:44 19 August 2019

Josh Tripp handing over the kit from Karuta Sportswear during his visit to Kenya.

Josh Tripp handing over the kit from Karuta Sportswear during his visit to Kenya.

A sportswear firm has donated football kits to a Churchill student who took them out to children in Kenya.

Karuta Sportswear gave the kits to Josh Tripp, from Churchill Academy, to dish out to a junior football team in Kenya.

The school is working with Mendip The Gap, which runs practical projects in the UK and Eastern Africa to eradicate poverty and advance education.

Students funded a three-week visit, which involved working at a school to help with educational projects.

Martin Longden, managing director of Karuta Sportswear, said: "I was approached by Churchill via Josh about supporting the charity and donating 16 football kits and some footballs for a local junior school in Kenya.

"I am delighted to do this and support this great cause.

"I hope the Kenyan school kids enjoy wearing the Karuta kit and playing football."

