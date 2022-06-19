Weston storage firm manager up for national award

Andre Sejournant, who works for The Space Program, is up for a national award - Credit: Space Program

A manager at a Weston-based storage firm has made the shortlist for a national award.

The Space Program has announced that team member, Andre Sejournant, has been selected as a finalist in the Manager of the Year category in this year's Self Storage Association Awards.

With headquarters in Weston, The Space Program has six self storage sites across the South West.

Each site is run by a mission controller - and Andre fills this role at the Swindon site.

The Self Storage Association is the professional body that represents the industry, of which the Space Program is a proud member.

"Being chosen is an amazing achievement as there are only six finalists nationwide, so he's already been up against some really tough competition to get shortlisted," said a company spokesperson.

"The company is absolutely over the moon to see Andre's hard work and excellent customer service recognised like this. Well done Andre."

The winners will be announced at the Self Storage Awards in Birmingham at the end of July.

UK winners will then progress into the European Self Storage Awards in September, organised by FEDESSA (the Federation of European Self Storage Association).