Eco-friendly store under threat of closure

Holly Law with tubs of grains and washing power refills, organic and ethical products. Archant

A Weston-super-Mare store which helps people to reduce waste and save money is in danger of closing.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Holly Law opening her new store, Replenish Weston. Holly Law opening her new store, Replenish Weston.

Replenish, which stocks whole foods as well as organic, Fairtrade and vegan products, was set up by Holly Law and her husband Rik almost three years ago.

Holly's ambition was to turn it into a co-operative - run by the community - but is in desperate need of more volunteers.

More: New store for savvy food shoppers.

Holly Law opening her new store, Replenish Weston. Holly Law opening her new store, Replenish Weston.

She said: "Our lease expires in early 2020 and we need to have the co-operative up and running before this time.

"We need volunteers who can commit to regular hours within the shop.

"We have Somerset Co-Operative Services on board working with us to provide funding advice and support with changing the business to a co-op.

"We have exciting plans of extending the store from a retail space to a community hub encompassing all things eco-friendly, but we need dedicated volunteers to make that happen."

In June, Holly appealed for volunteers to form a panel to help set up the co-operative, but not enough people came forward.

She added: "It would be a real shame for Weston to lose this resource at a time when reducing plastic use is so prominent in the headlines and consumers are becoming much more aware of how their shopping habits are impacting our shorelines and beyond."

Replenish offers a scoop and weigh service for loose whole foods including nuts, seeds and grains and customers are encouraged to take their own containers to refill.

The store sells refills of ecological household products and cruelty-free body care products, plus a selection of reusable items including Chilly's water bottles, razors and plastic-free cleaning pads and brushes.

Holly added: "We really want to promote the message of sustainable healthy living and how affordable and easy it can be to go plastic free, saving money, reducing waste and ultimately doing good for the planet.

"We are urgently asking for volunteers who would be willing to commit long-term."

Replenish is holding an open day during the eat:Weston festival on Saturday from 10am-4pm.

A welcome meeting will be held at the store on October 6 at 12.30pm to enable people to find out more.