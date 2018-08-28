Award for Weston-super-Mare stylist

Steven Smith owns Smart:Est 73 in Boulevard. Picture: Hairdressers Journal International Jon Bradley Photography Ltd 2018

A Weston hair stylist has picked up a national award.

Steven Smart, owner of Smart:Est 73 in Boulevard, was named Wales and South West hairdresser of the year at HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards on November 26 at Grosvenor House in London.

He was required to submit eight images of original hair work which were judged and awarded for overall technical skill, creative vision and wearable looks which pushed the boundaries of hair art.

The judging took place over two sessions and included a panel of industry peers, members of the British beauty press and past awards winners.

Steven said: “I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me for the past year and I cannot wait to celebrate with my team and salon.

“Being named as a winner at such a prestigious awards ceremony is a tremendous feeling and I’d like to thank HJ and Schwarzkopf Professional for putting on an amazing evening.”