Stadium sponsorship deal to net Weston Football Club almost £250,000

Weston FC's Woodspring Stadium has been sponsored by Optima Care Partnership. Club MD Oli Bliss with Stephen Crisp operations manager for Optima Care Partnership. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Almost a quarter of a million pounds will be invested into Weston Football Club after more details on a ‘lucrative’ sponsorship deal were revealed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Seagulls will benefit from a cash injection of £80,000 per year for the next three seasons after inking a naming rights deal with Optima Care Partnership – the care home business owned by chairman Paul Bliss.

Last week the Mercury reported the club, based in Winterstoke Road, had inked a deal with OCP which saw the Woodspring Stadium renamed The Optima Stadium.

But the finer details of the agreement remained unclear, with it was greeted with some scepticism among fans who were uncertain of its merits.

Weston supporters have endured a miserable season so far with their team bottom of the National League South and facing a mountainous task to avoid relegation after yet another defeat on Saturday – but fans will hope the investment sparks a revival on the pitch.

New branding has been installed around the stadium, with one of the stands renamed The Optima Stand, and Mr Bliss described the ‘lucrative’ deal as ‘much-welcomed’, believing it will promote further growth of the club.

He said: “This is a great way of giving something back to the community.

“There has been major investment into the club over the 32 years I have been involved, of around £2.5million.

“This investment has helped the club grow in the community with a great academy, great facilities and a first team which plays at National League South level.”

OCP’s administrative offices have been based at the stadium for several years, and the company operates several care homes across the West Country.

Stephen Crisp, OCP’s operation’s director, said the sponsorship deal continues the firm’s efforts to grow its profile.

He added: “We are in our first phase of rebranding our Optima product and we are finding new ways of giving something back and at the same time generating the required exposure for the company.

“We have also sponsored a local golf club as well and we have recently rebranded our company website.

“We’ll continue to find the best avenues to market our business.”