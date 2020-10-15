Funding boost worth £7,000 to support community groups during crisis

Community organisations in Weston, Burnham and Highbridge have benefitted from funding worth £7,000.

Four groups which support vulnerable people and have experienced increased demand or disruption to services due to the pandemic, or those which seek money for new initiatives have received grants since the start of lockdown from Tesco’s Covid-19 Community Fund.

Through the company’s Bags of Help initiative, £13,500 has been donated to 27 organisations, which include Weston Hospicecare and the town foodbank, Highbridge Youth & Community Provision Network and 5th Burnham-on-Sea Brownies.

Tesco communications manager for the South West, Rhodri Evans, said the company is encouraging more community groups to get involved in the scheme.

He said: “Young people have been among those most impacted by the pandemic, with schools closing and many missing out on all-important services impacted by lockdown. That’s why we’re encouraging any groups across Burnham and Weston working to support children and young people to apply for this funding.

“We hope it can make a real difference to the lives of many.”

Youth groups which can apply include those supporting mental health, offering outdoor and educational activities, helping young carers, providing bereavement counselling, and assisting those in poverty or at risk.

Head of community at Tesco, Claire De Silva, said: “We took the decision to extend the deadline for the £500 grant scheme beyond the original 12-week mark due to the sustained need for the emergency support we’ve seen from community groups, and we’ve been impressed by the number of groups we’ve been able to help locally.

“It’s excellent to see grants have helped support thousands of groups across the UK. During the next few months, we’ve extended our Bags of Help funding round this year to youth groups, which could qualify for some financial support to the tune of £1,000.”

In the past six months, the grants, which form part of the retailer’s £30million package of support, have helped more than 8,000 groups across the UK, totalling more than £4million.

To apply for funding, log on to www.tescobagsofhelp.org.uk