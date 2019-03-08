Fish and chip shop to close in Weston

A Weston business owner has decided to close his fish and chip shop to travel around the world with his family.

Ian Morris, who runs Catch in Lower Church Road, will venture across Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines with his wife Clair and their five children in the new year.

Ian opened the Weston restaurant in January, and has spent seven months planning the trip with his loved ones.

The building is now up for lease and has been listed on estate agents David Plaister's website.

Ian said: "It was a really hard choice to make to shut-up shop and it's a life-changing decision for my family - we've sold everything we own to fund the trip of a lifetime."

Ian and Clair have five children, Matilda, aged 11, Edward, aged 10, twins Chester and Elizabeth, both aged three and Brody, aged one.

The business is being sold on David Plaister with amenities including a restaurant, food prep and pot wash area, ladies and gents cloakroom and a communal yard.

Over the past 10 months, the business has received raving reviews, with people saying the food is 'amazing' as well as being dog-friendly.

Ian added: "Clair's a teacher, and she feels a little bit let-down by the education system in England, so we would look to home school the kids while we're travelling.

"We're spending two months in Thailand, then the same amount of time in Cambodia, as well as venturing to Vietnam, the Philippines and, hopefully, Australia.

"We'll look to return to the UK in 18 months - I'll be disappointed if we come back any earlier.

"We took over Catch in October and opened the restaurant in January, due to carrying out works on the building such as new flooring, electrics and new shop front - we did a massive overhaul on the place.

"The fish and chip shop has around three staff members, who I told as soon as I knew we were closing the shop, and one has already left.

"I didn't want to keep hold of the business while I was away, just in case anything goes wrong, as it would be a reason to fly back to England and cut the family trip short."

Ian looks to close the business before the beginning of next year.