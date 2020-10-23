Couple launches successful social media management firm from Weston home

A husband and wife team have set up a social media marketing company in the comfort of their own home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Weston couple, Dean and Joey Lemon, began their business venture, The Social Lemon, in the summer and their website went live this month.

The couple helps artists and music labels build their online presence through digital marketing and has clients in the USA, UK, Australia and Canada.

Joey and Dean plan to move to a Weston-based office after the pandemic, and they have recently signed a three-month retainer to manage the social media accounts of rock band Good Charlotte, best-known for songs including The Anthem, Lifestyles Of The Rich And Famous, Girls & Boys and more.

Before creating The Social Lemon, Dean formed part of music group ROOM 94 with brothers Kieran and Sean Lemon.

The band released three albums which featured in the Official UK Top 40 charts and sold out shows in venues across the UK, including concerts at O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol Beacon and Cardiff Arena on support tours.

Dean said: “I was touring for 10 years with the band and living the dream and I always wanted to be successful on social media.

“I founded and created a music community, Music Life, “which was the most viewed music community globally on Facebook for two years, averaging between 250-500 million video views a month.

“Off the back of that, I wanted to focus on working with clients in social media. I wanted to make the agency and keep it real, and it’s going well so far.”

Dean and Joey, along with their pets, Pearl the cat and Bear, a 45kg Alaskan malamute moved to Weston after purchasing their first home together this year.

Dean added: “My wife has lived in Weston her whole life and we met 10 years ago, when I was touring in Bristol and visiting town often.

“I love it here, and we are really lucky we can continue to work with these amazing clients in the creative arts at this time.

“We specialise in video and content creation and have four full-time staff and we outsource additional work to freelancers.

“We recently signed Good Charlotte, they are iconic, and we’re working with Warner Music and Universal on up-and-coming acts, which is very exciting.”