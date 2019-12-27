Weston restaurant wins best chef at curry awards

New Viceroy chef Zac Rahman and his familiy accepting his award for Best Chef - Sommerset at The Euro Asia Curry Awards. Picture: Peter Holder Peter Holder

A chef at a Weston curry house has seen off competition from restaurants around the country to win a national award in London.

Zak Rahman, who runs the New Viceroy Indian Restaurant in Whitecross Road, has won the Somerset Chef of the Year award at the Euro Asia Curry Awards held at the Millennium Gloucester Hotel.

Mr Rahman has been working in the restaurant sector for more than 20 years.

He told the Mercury his love of cooking began at an early age, and that the dishes he cooks up at his family-run restaurant were passed down from his mother and grandmother.

Mr Rahman said: "We were honoured to be participating in the curry awards and winning the award was a sensational feeling.

"We had to overcome many hurdles to be where we are now and all the hard work and dedication has paid off.

"I would like to thank all our customers for their support."