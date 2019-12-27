Advanced search

Weston restaurant wins best chef at curry awards

PUBLISHED: 14:00 27 December 2019

New Viceroy chef Zac Rahman and his familiy accepting his award for Best Chef - Sommerset at The Euro Asia Curry Awards. Picture: Peter Holder

New Viceroy chef Zac Rahman and his familiy accepting his award for Best Chef - Sommerset at The Euro Asia Curry Awards. Picture: Peter Holder

Peter Holder

A chef at a Weston curry house has seen off competition from restaurants around the country to win a national award in London.

Zak Rahman, who runs the New Viceroy Indian Restaurant in Whitecross Road, has won the Somerset Chef of the Year award at the Euro Asia Curry Awards held at the Millennium Gloucester Hotel.

Mr Rahman has been working in the restaurant sector for more than 20 years.

He told the Mercury his love of cooking began at an early age, and that the dishes he cooks up at his family-run restaurant were passed down from his mother and grandmother.

Mr Rahman said: "We were honoured to be participating in the curry awards and winning the award was a sensational feeling.

"We had to overcome many hurdles to be where we are now and all the hard work and dedication has paid off.

"I would like to thank all our customers for their support."

Most Read

Bristol Airport’s £100 fines for drivers caught dropping passengers outside designated zones

Bristol Airport wants to cater for 20 million passengers in future. Picture: BBC LDRS

Nursery to open in Worle in new year

New nursery Executive Tots Day Nursery is conducting open days before its January opening. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Tributes paid to Tony Britton, 95, whose career began in Weston

Pageants still take place around the world, but we don't get them like this around Weston-super-Mare these days. Actor Tony Britton is pictured here, with the eight finalists in the Modern Venus contest.

Thunderstorms forecast for North Somerset

Rain and thunder predicted for North Somerset.

Pictures: Weston Collective in the Sovereign Centre

Ele and Phoebe from the Banwell Pottery at the Weston Collective in the Sovereign Centre. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

