Weston furniture shop to close

Oak Furnitureland is closing. Archant

A furniture store is closing its Weston showroom.

Oak Furnitureland is closing 27 of its 105 showrooms, including its Weston branch in Marchfields Way, putting 163 jobs at risk.

The retailer, which specialises in hardwood furniture, has been under review after being bought by global investment firm Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP.

The firm said the decision had been made due to the retail environment and adverse trading conditions due to the pandemic.

Oak Furnitureland chief executive Alex Fisher said: “The current proposal to close some showrooms forms part of a company-wide review that we are undertaking as a business.

“We are committed to driving forward a plan for our future growth, and although this has been a difficult decision, it is the right one for the business in these uniquely challenging times.

“We are confident that the decision will ensure we remain a competitive and dynamic choice for our customers.

“I would like to say thank you to all of my colleagues in every department who have been endlessly committed and patient during this process.

“Those employees affected have been informed and will be fully supported by our HR teams.”

Consultations with the landlords, and the 163 employees at risk of redundancy, began on Monday.