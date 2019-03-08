Advanced search

Plan to demolish fire-ravaged Weston factory for housing rejected

PUBLISHED: 06:36 06 October 2019

Archant

A developer's hope of tearing down a burned out factory in Milton and building three-bedroom homes has been dashed.

Planning permission for the redevelopment was rejected by North Somerset Council last week.

KG Diecasting's factory in Milton Road was destroyed by fire four years ago, forcing it to relocate.

Permission was sought to tear down the remnants of it and build four homes.

Weston Town Council and neighbours supported the application put forward by the Glimstead family.

However, North Somerset Council refused to approve the scheme.

Its officers said the design of the properties was in 'stark contrast' to the surroundings, and the applicant had not proved there were other sites at less risk of flooding. 

The officers also said the proposed houses did not meet minimum space standards and would be able to see into the gardens of two neighbouring properties.

