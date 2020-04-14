There with you: Free cyber scans

To stop hackers taking advantage of the increase in home working since lockdown, an IT company is offering free security checks to local charities, and to the first 25 businesses in Weston which request it.

Weston-based cyber security firm Consult MB Ltd, is offering a network perimeter vulnerability scan to identify flaws or weaknesses in an organisation’s internet security.

Company founder, Mike Brett, said: “In these uncertain times we want to make sure organisations are safe from external cyber threats. An external vulnerability scan is a first basic step in checking cyber defences.”

Consult MB is a licensed certification body for the National Cyber Security Centre’s Cyber Essentials scheme. It shows companies how to protect themselves against low-level commodity threat.

Any organisation wishing to take up the offer can email info@consultmb.co.uk