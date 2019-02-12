Advanced search

Closure date of Weston’s Mothercare store revealed

PUBLISHED: 07:18 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 07:38 13 February 2019

Mothercare and Early Learning Centre to close on March 3. Picture: Google Maps

Mothercare and Early Learning Centre to close on March 3. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A mother and baby product retailer will be closing its doors for good next month.

Mothercare and Early Learning Centre, on the Winterstoke Trading Estate, will close on March 3 after the company announced it would shut 60 of its stores.

The struggling business made the announcement in July last year with chief executive Mark Newton-Jones saying the chain had suffered from a lack of investment.

Mothercare was based in the Sovereign Shopping Centre until 2011 when it relocated to the Phillips Road site.

The town centre unit was later replaced by The 99p Store and then Poundland – it is now empty.

The business is the latest shop to close in Weston, following Rebel Clothing and Game.

