New virtual reality experience opens at Weston-super-Mare’s Grand Pier

The Grand Pier will unveil its virtual reality pods on Saturday. Picture: Grand Pier Grand Pier

Visitors to Weston’s Grand Pier will be able to immerse themselves in a new state-of-the-art virtual reality experience once it is unveiled this weekend.

The seafront attraction will launch its new experience zone on Saturday which will offer visitors a chance to try the latest VR technology with simulation and game play.

It is the first VR experience centre of its kind in Somerset and will feature six full-motion experience pods where people can wear the latest headsets and be transported to worlds ‘beyond their imagination’.

The experience will show a full 360-degree view with special attention to detail.

The pier’s cinema zone will provide guests with a choice of experiences which have all been created by Immotion Studios in Manchester and Los Angeles.

Martin Higginson, from Immotion, said: “Families will most probably not have experienced this level of virtual reality before. Immotion’s amazing breakthrough VR animations paired with cutting-edge technology will be a great addition to this iconic theme park.

“It offers incredible virtual reality content with stunning wrap-around sound and multi-directional movement, a truly unique environment.”

The pier’s general manager, Tim Moyle, said: “We are always looking for new and exciting additions to the wide variety of attractions we already have here on the pier, so we have something to offer people of all ages.

“We are particularly excited about the VR experience centre, as it is a truly state-of-the-art experience, with options for thrill-seekers and younger guests alike. We cannot wait to see people’s reactions to the VR experience centre.

“Hopefully, guests will want to try out all six of the experiences on offer.”

Experiences include:

– A journey with Santa’s elves as they make and deliver presents around the world.

– A high-octane space battle adventure.

– A classic ghost train.

– An educational deep-sea adventure.

– A ride on the back of a dragon.

– A high-speed rollercoaster set against a frozen landscape.