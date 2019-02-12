Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Weston’s SeaQuarium to remain closed during redundancy consultation

PUBLISHED: 13:00 28 February 2019

The SeaQuarium is all undercover so perfect for a wet day.

The SeaQuarium is all undercover so perfect for a wet day.

Archant

Weston’s SeaQuarium will remain closed this weekend after bosses revealed it is undergoing financial difficulties.

All 11 staff at the tourist attraction in Marine Parade are going through a redundancy consultation.

More: Uncertain future for Weston SeaQuarium.

The aquarium has not been open to the public since the consultation began at the beginning of February.

A spokesman for SeaQuarium LLC, which owns the site, said: “The redundancy consultation is continuing and we can confirm that the aquarium will remain closed this weekend.

“No decision has been made regarding the future of SeaQuarium.”

Three full-time staff and eight season staff are employed by SeaQuarium LLC to work at the Weston sealife centre.

The aquarium features a touch pool with a variety of animals including jellyfish and piranhas.

SeaQuarium LLC has said it will review the situation again next week to determine whether the attraction will reopen to the public.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man sentenced after head-butting stranger

Laurie Malyon's injuries after being headbutted

Young mum head-butted after trying to help woman being abused in street

Laurie Malyon's injuries after being headbutted

TV adaptation of Jane Austen tale to be shot around Weston

Broadchurch

Eviction notices force people to remove vehicles from ‘blot on the landscape’ site

Gatcombe Farm Industrial Estate in West Hay Road, Wrington. Picture: Google Street View

This school was named the best in North Somerset

St Anne's Primary School pupils with the awards won for their school's sustainable travel provision. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Man sentenced after head-butting stranger

Laurie Malyon's injuries after being headbutted

Young mum head-butted after trying to help woman being abused in street

Laurie Malyon's injuries after being headbutted

TV adaptation of Jane Austen tale to be shot around Weston

Broadchurch

Eviction notices force people to remove vehicles from ‘blot on the landscape’ site

Gatcombe Farm Industrial Estate in West Hay Road, Wrington. Picture: Google Street View

This school was named the best in North Somerset

St Anne's Primary School pupils with the awards won for their school's sustainable travel provision. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Local boxers lead the way as championship action comes to Weston’s Winter Gardens

Dean Dodge celebrates his latest success

Captain’s Drive-In at Brean brings members back out on course for annual scramble

Brean Golf Club's new captain Trevor Pitt (left) is congratulated by outgoing captain Mike Carter (picJordan Hills)

Weston’s SeaQuarium to remain closed during redundancy consultation

The SeaQuarium is all undercover so perfect for a wet day.

Tickets to see Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake at Bristol Hippodrome up for grabs

Swan Lake by Matthew Bourne, Choreography - Matthew Bourne, Designs - Let Brotherston, Lighting - Paule Constable, New Adventures, 2018, Plymouth, Royal Theatre Plymouth, Credit: Johan Persson

Crews fight massive heath fire

Firefighters tackle heath fire.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists