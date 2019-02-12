Weston’s SeaQuarium to remain closed during redundancy consultation

The SeaQuarium is all undercover so perfect for a wet day. Archant

Weston’s SeaQuarium will remain closed this weekend after bosses revealed it is undergoing financial difficulties.

All 11 staff at the tourist attraction in Marine Parade are going through a redundancy consultation.

The aquarium has not been open to the public since the consultation began at the beginning of February.

A spokesman for SeaQuarium LLC, which owns the site, said: “The redundancy consultation is continuing and we can confirm that the aquarium will remain closed this weekend.

“No decision has been made regarding the future of SeaQuarium.”

Three full-time staff and eight season staff are employed by SeaQuarium LLC to work at the Weston sealife centre.

The aquarium features a touch pool with a variety of animals including jellyfish and piranhas.

SeaQuarium LLC has said it will review the situation again next week to determine whether the attraction will reopen to the public.