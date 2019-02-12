Weston’s SeaQuarium to remain closed during redundancy consultation
PUBLISHED: 13:00 28 February 2019
Weston’s SeaQuarium will remain closed this weekend after bosses revealed it is undergoing financial difficulties.
All 11 staff at the tourist attraction in Marine Parade are going through a redundancy consultation.
The aquarium has not been open to the public since the consultation began at the beginning of February.
A spokesman for SeaQuarium LLC, which owns the site, said: “The redundancy consultation is continuing and we can confirm that the aquarium will remain closed this weekend.
“No decision has been made regarding the future of SeaQuarium.”
Three full-time staff and eight season staff are employed by SeaQuarium LLC to work at the Weston sealife centre.
The aquarium features a touch pool with a variety of animals including jellyfish and piranhas.
SeaQuarium LLC has said it will review the situation again next week to determine whether the attraction will reopen to the public.