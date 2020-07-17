Weston seafront café and bar closes this month

The Terrace Cafe Bar in Weston will close permanently this month. Picture: Amers Kudhail for Google Street View Amers Kudhail for Google Street View

A Weston café and bar will shut permanently this month.

Owners of The Terrace Cafe Bar, in Birnbeck Road, will shut the business on Thursday following its temporary closure due to Covid-19.

A spokesman from the café said: “Due to the restrictions put in place by Government regarding Covid-19 that have made it impossible for us to reopen, we have made the decision to close the Terrace permanently.

“We cannot keep paying the rent while making no money at all and it looks like it will be a very long time before things get back to normal. You only have to look locally at some pubs which reopened and then closed again due to outbreaks.

“We tried our best to get someone to take on the bar but in the current economical climate that too was impossible. We thank all of our customers for visiting us over the years we will miss you all, Grant, Kim, George Katie and Georgie.”