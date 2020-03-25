There With You: Taxi drivers to pick up shopping for isolated

Steve Eastman of Apple Taxis, the business is offering to deliver shopping to people who are isolated. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A Weston-super-Mare taxi firm is offering to pick up people’s shopping if they are unable to go out to buy supplies.

Drivers from Apple Central Taxis, which is based in The Centre, can collect people’s shopping from supermarkets after they have ordered them through the click and collect service.

A spokesman said: “The current situation we face has hit us hard at Apple Central with over a 50 per cent drop in taxis and school transport reduced considerably other than key workers.

“We are adapting to the situation by offering services which help other services to continue and this includes collecting shopping from local supermarkets if its ordered via their click and collect service.”

Strict new measures brought in by the Government mean people can only leave their home to exercise once a day, travel to and from work where ‘absolutely necessary’, shop for essential items and to fulfil any medical or care needs.

Drivers will unload the shopping and stand back while it is collected by the customer.

To book a taxi, call 01934 666666.