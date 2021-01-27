Weston town centre to undergo 'facelift' next month

Published: 4:00 PM January 27, 2021

Weston's town centre will soon have changes made to its cycling routes and bus networks. - Credit: Archant

Weston's town centre is due to be given a 'facelift' with an improvement scheme set to start next month.

The scheme will provide more cycling routes into the town centre, make the bus network easier to navigate and enhance pedestrian areas, with the aim of increasing visitors and economic activity in the town.

Cllr Mark Canniford unveiled plans for Weston town centre's improvement scheme - Credit: Archant

North Somerset Council's executive member for business, economy and employment, Mark Canniford said: "We ran an extensive consultation process in the run-up to this project and changed our plans following feedback from the community.

"Our aim to enhance the town centre, improve pedestrian and cycle facilities and bring together many of the town centre bus stops will still be achieved and I look forward to seeing the work begin.”

Plans include bringing 'scattered' town centre bus stops to one location on Regent Street as well as changes to the road layout of Alexandra Parade and Walliscote Road in a bid to reduce the volume of traffic.

Changes will be made to the road layout of Alexandra Parade and Walliscote Road to reduce the volume of traffic in the town centre - Credit: Mark Atherton

Additional green space in Alexandra Parade and more trees around the centre has also been proposed as well as reducing the impact of lorries throughout the day by introducing loading access to a new pedestrian zone on Regent Street.

Cycling and pedestrian links will also be improved across the town.

Due to Government restrictions following the pandemic, additional safety measures have been put in place to deliver the project, which has resulted in changes to the original plans for Station Road. The scheme will now be between Walliscote Road junction and Graham Road, with the dual carriageway unchanged.

John Tancock, owner of G3 - Geek Gifts Galore, in Meadow Street, says the plans are positive, but believes they should have come sooner. He said: "I would say a couple of years ago would have been better timing but at least something is being done.

"I think the most important thing is making the area attractive and appealing as some areas look run down.

"More bins should be provided for rubbish across all the town centre and seafront as well as an interactive map detailing all the side street shopping areas."

John Tancock, owner of G3 - Geek Gifts Galore. - Credit: Archant

The project will be funded by a £6.8million grant from the Department for Transport, Local Growth Fund and Historic England for highways, public realm and transport improvements.