Japanese street food dished up at new town centre restaurant

Manager John Rosario with Ella Patarlas. Picture: Jeremy Long (C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

Japanese street food is being served at a new business in Weston.

Chef Bryan Coloma at Ebisu. Picture: Jeremy Long Chef Bryan Coloma at Ebisu. Picture: Jeremy Long

Restaurant Ebisu has opened its doors, in Regent Street, with a focus on fresh Japanese cuisine in a relaxed environment.

All products are made in store on the day and people can eat in or take out.

A market fridge will feature some of Japan’s most popular dishes, including fresh sushi, bento, noodles and teppanyaki.

It is the brainchild of manager John Rosario and chef Bryan Coloma, who, after both working in the catering industry for many years, decided to embark on a joint venture.

John said: “We wanted to do something different and work for ourselves to bring street style Japanese cuisine to Weston.

“It has been hard work and a lot of sacrifice, but it is a great opportunity for us to create a concept and work together as old friends who have lived in the town for many years.

“Apart from fine dining, there is no fast service in Weston so we thought about a more traditional street style.

“Our goal is to expand outside of the town, become a franchise and share our concept across the South West.”

Ebisu aims to appeal to cater to groups who are out for lunch and want a quick bite to eat, as opposed to traditional restaurant offerings.

Ramen noodles, tempura and Bento boxes, as well as traditional Japanese drinks including Sake, beers and wines will all be served.

Its opening has created six jobs, including kitchen staff who all have experience in working in Japanese restaurants.

John added: “We want to start here because we know Weston very well, it is a great place to create a business and beginning in a small town is a stepping stone for us.

“Bryan and I went across the UK and found small towns are lacking eateries like ours and people have to travel to the next closest city.

“By offering something different to many restaurants in the town, we can keep trade in the town and get people coming in from different areas, too.”

Ebisu will be open from 10am-10pm Thursday to Saturday, and will close one hour earlier from Monday to Wednesday, while on Sunday it will operate from 11am-9pm.

Delivery options will soon be available.