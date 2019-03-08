Advanced search

Poll

Weston wine bar set to become ale house

PUBLISHED: 15:55 03 October 2019

Bonds in Oxford Street to reopen, under new management, as the Fork 'n' Ale. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Bonds in Oxford Street to reopen, under new management, as the Fork 'n' Ale. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A wine bar has shut and will be replaced by an ale house.

Bonds Wine Bar, in Walliscote Road, closed last month and Pitchfork Ales has announced it will open its first pub in Weston.

CAMRA ALE TRAIL: Best real ale pubs in Weston.

The Hewish-based brewery confirmed The Fork 'n' Ale Taproom & Kitchen will offer beers from Pitchfork and 3D Beer and a small plates menu serving traditional pub grub.

Bonds in Oxford Street to reopen, under new management, as the Fork 'n' Ale. Picture: MARK ATHERTONBonds in Oxford Street to reopen, under new management, as the Fork 'n' Ale. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The watering hole will be the town centre's third ale house after The Black Cat began pulling pints in High Street in November, followed by The Cat and Badger Ale House, in Boulevard, which opened in April.

PICTURES: Take a look inside The Cat and Badger.

Bonds opened in 2012 and had a £10,000 makeover to 'brighten it up' in December.

A Pitchfork spokesman said: "Partnering with experienced venue operator, Andy Bidmead, we'll be opening around mid-October.

"We're really excited to be opening a venue in our hometown."

Most Read

Argos set to close High Street store next year

Argos in Weston High Street will close next year. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Pregnant woman suffers terrifying five-hour ordeal at hands of child’s father

Rhys Ingham was sentenced to 14 months in prison for ABh and assaulting an emergency worker at Bristol Crown Court on September 19. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Weather warning issued for Weston

Photos taken during a walk around Weston in the rain. Picture: Terry Kelly

Cannabis centre to open soon in Weston

Artist Lin Toulcher with people who use the centre. Picture: Stephen Sumner/BBC

A370 closed following three-car collision

A section of A370 Bridgwater road is currently closed due to an accident. Picture: Google

Most Read

Argos set to close High Street store next year

Argos in Weston High Street will close next year. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Pregnant woman suffers terrifying five-hour ordeal at hands of child’s father

Rhys Ingham was sentenced to 14 months in prison for ABh and assaulting an emergency worker at Bristol Crown Court on September 19. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Weather warning issued for Weston

Photos taken during a walk around Weston in the rain. Picture: Terry Kelly

Cannabis centre to open soon in Weston

Artist Lin Toulcher with people who use the centre. Picture: Stephen Sumner/BBC

A370 closed following three-car collision

A section of A370 Bridgwater road is currently closed due to an accident. Picture: Google

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Rugby: Weston team news (October 4-5)

Weston Rugby celebrate their 38-29 victory over Brixham

Speedway: Somerset 48 Glasgow 42 (87-93 on agg)

Glasgow Tigers duo Craig Cook and Rasmus Jensen celebrate winning the SGB Championship pairs at Somerset's Oak Tree Arena (pic Somerset Speedway)

Man killed after being stuck by car named by corner

Police asked for witnesses to come forward. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston wine bar set to become ale house

Bonds in Oxford Street to reopen, under new management, as the Fork 'n' Ale. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

WIN: Tickets to Weston Operatic Society’s latest show at the Playhouse

Weston Operatic Society will perform Mack & Mabel at the Playhouse. Picture: Colin Tyler
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists