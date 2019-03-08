Poll

Weston wine bar set to become ale house

Bonds in Oxford Street to reopen, under new management, as the Fork 'n' Ale. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A wine bar has shut and will be replaced by an ale house.

Bonds Wine Bar, in Walliscote Road, closed last month and Pitchfork Ales has announced it will open its first pub in Weston.

The Hewish-based brewery confirmed The Fork 'n' Ale Taproom & Kitchen will offer beers from Pitchfork and 3D Beer and a small plates menu serving traditional pub grub.

The watering hole will be the town centre's third ale house after The Black Cat began pulling pints in High Street in November, followed by The Cat and Badger Ale House, in Boulevard, which opened in April.

Bonds opened in 2012 and had a £10,000 makeover to 'brighten it up' in December.

A Pitchfork spokesman said: "Partnering with experienced venue operator, Andy Bidmead, we'll be opening around mid-October.

"We're really excited to be opening a venue in our hometown."