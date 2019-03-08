Jobs fair to be held in Weston

The Mercury was representated at the jobs fair last year. Archant

A jobs fair, showcasing a number of great employment opportunities in Weston, will be held tomorrow (Wednesday).

The Weston Jobs Fair, organised by MP John Penrose, is back for a fifth year.

More than 50 businesses will showcase, ranging from small local firms to large national companies.

Mr Penrose said: “Success stories from people who have attended one of our previous Jobs Fairs and found their first ever job, landed their dream role, or launched a completely new career keep landing in my team's inboxes.

“And as long as they do, we'll keep organising the Fair. Everyone is tremendously friendly and inviting, so why not come along and chatting with some of Weston's excellent local employers about the opportunities they have available?”

The event will be held at the Winter Gardens from 10.30am-2pm.

Prospective jobseekers do not need to register and it is free to attend the fair.