Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Work begins on Weston’s £11million flagship food and drink centre

PUBLISHED: 13:00 15 December 2018

An artist's impression of FoodWorks SW in Weston-super-Mare.

An artist's impression of FoodWorks SW in Weston-super-Mare.

Archant

Work has begun on Weston’s £11million flagship food and drink centre, which is expected to bring 250 jobs to the area.

A ground-breaking ceremony was held for The Food WorksSW development to mark the start of work at the Junction 21 Enterprise Area.

The ceremony, which took place on December 5, was attended by business leaders and council chiefs.

Professor Steve West, chair of the West of England Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), which helped fund the project, said: “This is an exciting development for the region.

“There is no other centre in the region that provides the facilities offered by The Food WorksSW.

“It will give new businesses the chance to collaborate, create new jobs and grow.”

The project was funded through a £9.4million grant from the West of England LEP.

Council chiefs say it will ‘create jobs and wealth for the district and beyond’.

Work will be carried out by construction firm Willmott Dixon.

More from Weston Mercury

Picture Past: December 13, 1968 – couple’s house robbed while at police ball

17 minutes ago
An innovative joint production of

A couple’s home was raided while they were partying the night away at a police ball. The story featured in the Weston Mercury and Somerset Herald 50 years ago.

Read more

Work begins on Weston’s £11million flagship food and drink centre

13:00 Jamie Medwell
An artist's impression of FoodWorks SW in Weston-super-Mare.

Work has begun on Weston’s £11million flagship food and drink centre, which is expected to bring 250 jobs to the area.

Read more

A&E overnight closure remains despite CQC finding ‘significant improvements’

10:50 Tom Wright
Chief executive James Rimmer.

Significant improvements to day-time operations at Weston General Hospital’s A&E have been recognised by health inspectors.

Read more

Indie rock band The Zutons to come on over to Bristol

15:00 Jamie Medwell
The Zutons will perform at O2 Academy Bristol. Picture: Google

Indie rock band The Zutons will perform in Bristol next spring.

Read more

Win WIN: Tickets to see Aquaman at Weston-super-Mare’s Odeon cinema

09:58 Henry Woodsford
Aquaman will be screened at the Odeon. Picture: CinemaBlend

An action-packed superhero adventure comes to cinema screens next week, and Mercury readers will win tickets to see it.

Read more

‘Positive’ Worle youngster wins Child of Courage Award

07:58 Henry Woodsford
Aiden Hunt has been nominated for a Child of Courage Award at the 2018 Somerset Awards, pictured dad Steve, mum Su and sister Jessica. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The family of a Worle youngster have praised their son’s bravery after he won a Somerset Award.

Read more

Bristol Hippodrome to host sing-along Greatest Showman screening

Yesterday, 20:00 Jamie Medwell
A sing-along screening of The Greatest Showman will take place at Bristol Hippodrome. Picture: Sub

A sing-along screening of 2017’s smash hit The Greatest Showman will take place at Bristol Hippodrome.

Read more

Trinity Close illuminations raise more than £1,000 in opening week

Yesterday, 18:00 Gareth Newnham
Burnham-on-Sea's Trinity Close illuminations have raised more than £1,000 in their first week.

A stunning display of more than 100,000 twinkling lights in a Burnham cul-de-sac has raised more than £1,000 for local charities, in just its opening week.

Read more

Weston’s conservation area approved by council executives

Yesterday, 18:00 Eleanor Young
The proposed conservation area. Picture: North Somerset Council

Plans to extend Weston’s conservation area – and open it up to receiving hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of grants – has been given the green light.

Read more

Win WIN: Tickets to see Father Christmas at Cheddar Gorge

Yesterday, 17:06
Santa handing out gifts in Cheddar's caves. Picture: CHEDDAR GORGE AND CAVES/LONGLEAT

Father Christmas is checking in on his elves this festive season at his South West Workshop in Cheddar.

Read more

Most Read News

Weston mother gets seven years following brutal attack on her own baby

Elizabeth Wilkins has been sentenced to seven years in prison for attacking her own baby.

Eat:Christmas back on after temporarily being cancelled – so who is going to be there?

Eat:Christmas will be in Weston-super-Mare this weekend. Picture: Jean-Philippe Baudey

Weston’s conservation area approved by council executives

The proposed conservation area. Picture: North Somerset Council

‘Positive’ Worle youngster wins Child of Courage Award

Aiden Hunt has been nominated for a Child of Courage Award at the 2018 Somerset Awards, pictured dad Steve, mum Su and sister Jessica. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Pub and live music venue for sale in Weston-super-Mare

Scallys is on the market for £375,000.

Work begins on Weston’s £11million flagship food and drink centre

An artist's impression of FoodWorks SW in Weston-super-Mare.

Read Online

Image
Read the Weston Worle and Somerset Mercury e-edition E-edition

Local Weather

Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Useful Links

Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Subscribe to the paper
Competitions
Send Your Letters
Order Photos
Family notices
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Newsletter Sign Up

Weston Mercury twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists