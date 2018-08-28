Work begins on Weston’s £11million flagship food and drink centre

An artist's impression of FoodWorks SW in Weston-super-Mare. Archant

Work has begun on Weston’s £11million flagship food and drink centre, which is expected to bring 250 jobs to the area.

A ground-breaking ceremony was held for The Food WorksSW development to mark the start of work at the Junction 21 Enterprise Area.

The ceremony, which took place on December 5, was attended by business leaders and council chiefs.

Professor Steve West, chair of the West of England Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), which helped fund the project, said: “This is an exciting development for the region.

“There is no other centre in the region that provides the facilities offered by The Food WorksSW.

“It will give new businesses the chance to collaborate, create new jobs and grow.”

The project was funded through a £9.4million grant from the West of England LEP.

Council chiefs say it will ‘create jobs and wealth for the district and beyond’.

Work will be carried out by construction firm Willmott Dixon.