New cleaning company which aims to be environmentally-friendly formed in Worle

New business AC Commercial Cleaning launches in Worle. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A new Worle cleaning company wants to be as environmentally-friendly as possible and reduce waste by eliminating single-use plastics.

A C Commercial Cleaning is headed up by partners Andy Gooding and Carl Chadwick, who believe there is a gap in the market for a gold-standard cleaning service.

Andy said: "Our focus will be on providing a bespoke service to each of our clients and we can only do that by growing slowly and not employing temporary staff."

The company has been in contact with North Somerset Green Party around the general principles of an enviromentally-friendly service.

The duo will also look to service small-to-medium office outlets as well as end-of-tenancy properties and post-build cleaning in both the commercial and residential sectors.

Carl added: "Being clean and green will be a challenge but we think it will give us an edge over our competitors."