Open day for tech company

PUBLISHED: 08:55 21 April 2019

The Ascot Group chief executive Andrew Scott will host an open day. Picture: Stephanie Massie

The Ascot Group chief executive Andrew Scott will host an open day. Picture: Stephanie Massie

Archant

A Worle-based company has announced plans to expand its operations, resulting in the creation of 200 jobs.

The Ascot Group operates in the marketing, media and technology sectors and roles will span from data analytics, graphic design and copy writing.

The company is hosting an open day on April 27 at its office in Worle Park Way.

Ascot Group chief executive, Andrew Scott, said: “North Somerset is brimming with talented people, but many of them commute to Bristol or further afield.

“We are inviting people to meet our team and see our facilities.”

Jobs will be phased in over the next three years and the company is seeking additional office space to accommodate the growth.

The recruitment open day will take place from 10am-2pm.

