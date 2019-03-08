Worle funeral directors nominated for charity award

Claire and Nigel Groves at Groves Funeral Directors. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A Worle funeral directors has been nominated for a charitable award.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Claire and Nigel Groves at Groves Funeral Directors. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Claire and Nigel Groves at Groves Funeral Directors. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Groves Funeral Directors in High Street has been listed for a butterfly award.

The butterfly awards are hosted by charity Finley's Footprints, which focuses on support and awareness of infant loss, miscarriage and still birth.

They were nominated by a Weston couple who lost their child earlier this year.

Director Claire said: "I'm so very touched to have been nominated for a butterfly award for working with families throughout their infant loss.

"I'd like to honour our nomination by winning it for the family's selfless act of recognition at one of the most tragic times of their lives."

Votes must be cast before October 11.

To vote, click here.