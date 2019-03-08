Funeral directors for pets opens in High Street

Tony Lock has opened Rainbow Pastures in Worle High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Cats and dogs will be able to die with dignity thanks to a funeral directors' new service.

Rainbow Pastures has opened an end-of-life pets service in Worle High Street.

It is run by Tony Lock and Sonia Royce, who opened AJ Lock Caring Funerals in Mead Vale in November.

A body pick-up will take place from homes or the vets, pet photography and after-life grooming will also take place.

Rainbow Pastures can also arrange chapel visits, body preparation, a hearse ride, individual cremation or home burial, bespoke pet funeral and memorial services.

Owner Tony decided to open the business after his own experiences when his pet died.

He said: "When I had my dog put down I felt there wasn't enough support for grieving families, you were given your ashes and that was it.

"Pets are part of the family so we wanted to give people an alternative option.

"It is something I have had in the back of my mind for the past two years and we will be working with several vets from the area to deliver the best service we can to people."

A selection of artistic tributes and jewellery and combining of human and pet ashes are also offered.

End-of-life euthanasia will be provided by Rainbow Branch Beginnings will run in the same shop from August, as will bereavement counselling from Neil Ingham.

Tony added: "Each service is tailored to different family's needs.

Veterinary surgeon, Katy Samuels will run the Rainbow Branch Beginnings service at the funeral directors.

She said: "I love being a vet and being able work together with pet owners to provide the best care for their companions, I am committed to providing gentle, dignified end-of-life care.

"After a brief time spent in mixed practice, I decided to concentrate on small companion animals and over the years I've have become increasingly passionate about easing pain, and providing comfort and dignity for my patients in their golden years and final moments.

"I feel it is important for owners to understand what options they have to allow them and Rainbow Pastures is as passionate as I am about treating pets with the love and respect they deserve."