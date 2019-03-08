Homebase store due to close before Christmas
PUBLISHED: 14:46 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:46 19 September 2019
Archant
A furniture store will close its Worle branch just before Christmas.
Homebase, in Queensway, will shut its doors on December 20.
In August last year, Homebase announced it would be closing 42 of its stores nationwide after creditors voted in favour of a company voluntary arrangement.
Signs are displayed outside the store informing customers of its closure, with discount sales on offer.
The Royal London Mutual Insurance Society, freehold owner of part of the site, has applied for permission to split the 5,060 m2 Homebase unit into separate retail spaces.
The Mercury understands three units are under offer to Starbucks, Specsavers and KFC.
The store also shares retail space with Argos, which will not be affected by the closure.
A further 4,000 sq.ft remains available to let, with capability of taking a mezzanine and potential to split into two 2,000 sq.ft units.
There are also plans to build a new service road allowing customers to exit only onto Queensway, replacing the existing entrance.