Advanced search

Homebase store due to close before Christmas

PUBLISHED: 14:46 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:46 19 September 2019

Homebase will close its Worle store on December 20. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Homebase will close its Worle store on December 20. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Archant

A furniture store will close its Worle branch just before Christmas.

Homebase shares retail space with Argos, which will not be affected by the closure. Picture: Henry WoodsfordHomebase shares retail space with Argos, which will not be affected by the closure. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Homebase, in Queensway, will shut its doors on December 20.

In August last year, Homebase announced it would be closing 42 of its stores nationwide after creditors voted in favour of a company voluntary arrangement.

Signs are displayed outside the store informing customers of its closure, with discount sales on offer.

The Royal London Mutual Insurance Society, freehold owner of part of the site, has applied for permission to split the 5,060 m2 Homebase unit into separate retail spaces.

The Mercury understands three units are under offer to Starbucks, Specsavers and KFC.

The store also shares retail space with Argos, which will not be affected by the closure.

A further 4,000 sq.ft remains available to let, with capability of taking a mezzanine and potential to split into two 2,000 sq.ft units.

There are also plans to build a new service road allowing customers to exit only onto Queensway, replacing the existing entrance.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Filming for TV mini series begins in Weston

Production trailers were seen setting up on Weston's Beach Lawns ahead of filming for a new TV mini-series. Picture: Gareth Newnham

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

‘Flabbergasted’ lottery winners to share £270,000

Ann Gawthorpe, Brian and Ann Parker, Max and Brigitte Maslen. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery.

Traffic delays on M5 following lorry accident at junction

Police on the scene of Junction 21 incident. Picture: Highways England

Man spared jail after seeking £20k benefits despite owning home in Spain

Hoare was handed a six-month prison sentence suspended for two years at North Somerset Courthouse. Picture: Mark Atherton

Most Read

Filming for TV mini series begins in Weston

Production trailers were seen setting up on Weston's Beach Lawns ahead of filming for a new TV mini-series. Picture: Gareth Newnham

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

‘Flabbergasted’ lottery winners to share £270,000

Ann Gawthorpe, Brian and Ann Parker, Max and Brigitte Maslen. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery.

Traffic delays on M5 following lorry accident at junction

Police on the scene of Junction 21 incident. Picture: Highways England

Man spared jail after seeking £20k benefits despite owning home in Spain

Hoare was handed a six-month prison sentence suspended for two years at North Somerset Courthouse. Picture: Mark Atherton

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Bowls: Silverware for Saints at Winscombe Floodlit Fours

St Andrews A and B face the camera

Bowls: Victoria ladies lift Fear Plate, as Saxons secure title

Victoria Bowls Club celebrate winning the Fear Plate

Worlebury golfers prove aces with a stunning hole-in-one double at September medal

Dan Winter and Darran Mason both had holes in one at the 136-yard second at Worlebury

Weston will go to Camborne with a ‘positive attitude’ says manager Heath

Weston Rugby Club after their 38-29 home victory over Brixham

Golf: Weston Ladies enjoy wonderful Invitation Day

Invitation Day winners at Weston Golf Club
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists