Worle pub reopens after major £250k refurbishment

John and Chris Brown and staff at The Summerhouse pub. It has undergone a £250k refurb. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A Worle pub has officially reopened today (Tuesday) after undergoing an extensive refurbishment.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

John and Chris Brown and staff at The Summerhouse pub. It has undergone a £250k refurb. Picture: MARK ATHERTON John and Chris Brown and staff at The Summerhouse pub. It has undergone a £250k refurb. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Summerhouse, in Park Way, was closed for two weeks while the works were completed and began pouring pints once again on Tuesday.

The public house has had both interior and exterior transformations, with a new bar being installed on the first floor and a blue paint makeover outside.

A pool table and darts board have also been added as the pub aims to branch out and appeal to all types of drinkers.

Bar staff have been trained to make specialist cocktails including a Bahama breeze, mojito and cosmopolitan.

John and Chris Brown and staff at The Summerhouse pub. It has undergone a £250k refurb. Picture: MARK ATHERTON John and Chris Brown and staff at The Summerhouse pub. It has undergone a £250k refurb. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Manager John Brown told the Mercury: “It has been a manic two weeks and to see these major works take place has been fantastic.

“We wanted to go back to being a community pub and the changes are quite drastic.

“We aim to be arranging live music, poker nights and over-50s single nights over the coming months.”

The watering hole will host an open evening on Tuesday to celebrate its refurbishment.

John and Chris Brown and staff at The Summerhouse pub. It has undergone a £250k refurb. Picture: MARK ATHERTON John and Chris Brown and staff at The Summerhouse pub. It has undergone a £250k refurb. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A Marston’s spokesman said: “New carpets, decorations and furniture have all been installed, creating a modern and contemporary look.

“The new bar will showcase the pub’s drink selection in style and to help ensure customers have the best experience and are served quickly and efficiently.

“The Summerhouse will now be serving food seven days a week, offering traditional pub dishes as well as pizza and showing BT Sports, the pub will be a great host for all occasions.”

John added: “A lot of work has gone into the refurbishment and a vast sum of money has been spent.

“It looks great, it feels so fresh and new, the blue paint on the outside will hopefully turn a few more heads and attract people to come and grab a drink or something to eat, we’re in a great location and now we will stand out more to passers by.

“We are certainly impressed with the finished products and welcome everyone to come down and have a look around.”

Six Nations rugby will be shown on big screens in the coming weeks, with offers on drinks and meals available throughout the tournament.