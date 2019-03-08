Advanced search

Worle businessman reaches 30 year milestone

PUBLISHED: 15:00 25 August 2019

Chris Bloxham began working in Worle High Street in 1989. Picture: Bloxham and Barlow

A Worle business owner is celebrating three decades on the High Street.

Chris Bloxham has clocked up 30 years selling homes in Worle High Street, having set up the property group of Berry Redmond and Robinson Solicitors in August 1989.

Chris later established Bloxham and Barlow in August 1995 which is still going strong.

He said: "I am extremely proud of everything we have achieved, which would never have happened without the support of the community.

"Serving Worle and Weston has been a real pleasure and we have made some wonderful friends and acquaintances.

"I have been extremely lucky and worked with some wonderful staff who have worked alongside me for so many years.

"While this is a significant milestone for us, we shall continue to serve the High Street but whether we manage another 24 years is another matter."

