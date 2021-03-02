News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Local mortgage broker launches in North Somerset

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 4:00 PM March 2, 2021   
Weston Grand Pier.

A mortgage broker which prides itself on a flexible, out-of-hours and high-quality service has launched in the South West.  

Zest Mortgage Brokers, owned by John Cummins, has advisors covering Weston, Burham, Cheddar, Highbridge, Wedmore and Portishead as well as the surrounding areas in Bristol, Taunton, Glastonbury, Wells and Bridgwater.  

The growing company launched in mid-February and its current team of six are working remotely. 

Zest Mortgage Brokers logo.

Weston-based company owner John Cummins, who also has an established mortgage brokers in his own name, says the market for buying has been strong and his new venture has kept the team ‘really busy’ these past few weeks. 

He said: “Zest Mortgage Brokers offers customers a quality, out-of-hours service at a time to suit you. We’re open until 8pm each weekday night and we’ll guide you through prices from start to finish.  

“Our staff enjoy flexible working and are always easy to get hold of. We’re looking to offer face-to-face appointments, as well as home and work visits once coronavirus lockdown restrictions allow." 

Company owner, John Cummins.

