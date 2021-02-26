Financial support extended for North Somerset businesses

Published: 4:00 PM February 26, 2021

North Somerset Council has already provided £57million worth of financial support for businesses. - Credit: PA

Financial support for businesses in North Somerset has been extended to cover the current national lockdown.

On February 22, the Government set out its four-step roadmap out of lockdown and announced that a further business grant payment will be provided for the 44-day period up to the end of the financial year - from February 16 to March 31.

North Somerset Council will automatically renew any payments made to businesses which have been granted support since November 2020.

The council is currently undertaking a series of fraud checks to support the process and, once complete, will send out payments in the next ten working days.

Business owners who have not yet applied for financial support are still able to do so and Cllr Mark Canniford, the authority's executive member for the economy, is keen to make sure no one misses out before the deadline.

He said: "Our specialist team is working round the clock to ensure businesses in North Somerset are not being left high and dry as a result of the pandemic and are getting the financial support they are entitled to.

"If you run a business in North Somerset that has been negatively affected by Covid-19 and have not yet applied for a grant please get in touch with us and we will help you."

Cllr Mark Canniford has urged all businesses check to see which grants they could qualify for. - Credit: Archant

The closing date for some grants is March 31.

He added: "Many of these earlier grants will be closing soon, so please check if you have not yet received support and you have been forced to close."

To help people access the grants they are entitled to, the council has a dedicated business grants contact centre on 01934 888114 or businessgrants@n-somerset.gov.uk

Businesses contacting the centre will be offered guidance on the range of grants available, as there are 26 different permutations of grants, and given tailored advice on which schemes are appropriate for their business.

In total, more than £57million has been distributed to businesses throughout North Somerset by the council to support the district's economy and make sure it is in a strong position once the UK leaves lockdown.

In addition to the government grants, the council's grant to assist the hospitality sector has recently been extended from pubs, cafes and restaurants to include hotels and external catering such as weddings or functions.

The claim form for this is available on the council's website at https://forms.n-somerset.gov.uk/ad/form/cvdhospitalitygrant#/1.