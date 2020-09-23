Businesses legally required to enforce new NHS app

Social distanced seating has been in place in the Italian Gardens. Picture: Nick Page Hayman (c) copyright newzulu.com

Businesses will be legally required to enforce an NHS app from today (Thursday), with customers and visitors required to use a QR code, which will log customers’ movements as part of the NHS Test, Trace, Protect app.

Businesses legally required to log details of customers, visitors and staff include leisure venues, hospitality, a business, place of worship or community organisation with a physical location that is open to the public and an event which is taking place in a physical location.

The NHS app will notify individuals if they have come into contact with someone who may later test positive for coronavirus.

Each venue needs an individual QR code poster for each location. QR code posters, which need to be displayed at premise’s entrance, can be downloaded here.

For customers who are unable to download the app, businesses must provide alternative ways to gather contact information.

Cllr Mark Canniford, North Somerset Council’s executive member for business, economy and employment, said: “The council has already contacted more than 300 hospitality businesses to ensure they are fully aware of the new legal requirements from the Government.

“It’s imperative that local businesses are fully aware of this new app, and we want to do what we can to help keep visitors using our local amenities and support our local businesses through this difficult time.”

Businesses are also legally required to enforce the rule of six, where no more than six people can meet, to make sure there is sufficient space between tables. Businesses that do not enforce this, may face a fine of up to £4,000.

Other recently announced Government restrictions include pubs, restaurants and hospitality venues will have to close by 10pm with table service only, people working from home wherever possible, the number of wedding guests has been halved to 15 and fines for not wearing masks being increased to £200 for a first offence.