Thousands of small businesses urged to apply for council grant support

Small businesses can apply for Small Business Grants Discretionary Fund grants until July 13. PA Wire/PA Images

North Somerset Council has reopened its Small Business Grants Discretionary Fund.

Thousands of businesses in the district including charities, nurseries, retail, wholesalers and street traders could apply for grants worth up to £5,000 from a £2.1million pot, until applications close on July 13.

More than 200 applicants benefitted from the first round of applications which closed earlier this month, and grants are now open to businesses with 49 or fewer employees in the district.

North Somerset Council is working with other authorities in the West of England, supported by Business West to determine how the Small Business Grants Discretionary Fund grants are awarded, with the aim to support as many small businesses as possible across the region.

The maximum award is £5,000 – with discretion for less – and applicants eligible include small businesses in shared offices, the self-employed, regular market or street traders and charity properties receiving charitable business rates.

North Somerset executive member for business, economy and employment, Mark Canniford, said: “We understand all businesses are finding life extremely hard, but we are looking to prioritise businesses including education and childcare providers, tourism, retail, leisure and entertainment, and wholesalers, as well as charities which receive charitable business rates relief, which would otherwise have been eligible for small business rates relief or rural rate relief.

“We are also prioritising small businesses in shared offices or other flexible workspaces, regular market traders who do not have their own business rate assessment and bed and breakfasts, excluding Airbnb, which pay council tax instead of business rates.

“This new round of grants is targeted for organisations that have not received other business support or grants in support of dealing with Covid-19.”

Applications received from the second round of grant funding will be assessed against the eligibility criteria, scored and prioritised for award.

Applicants will be told of the outcome of their registration and will receive money in their accounts by the end of July.

To apply for funding, log on to www.forms.n-somerset.gov.uk/ad/form/cvdsbgrant#/1