Avon and Somerset Constabulary staff nominated for awards which celebrate ‘unsung heros’

PUBLISHED: 13:00 15 February 2019

Megan Brunt and Becky Tipper have been nominated for awards. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Avon and Somerset Constabulary control room staff have been shortlisted for awards.

Manager Becky Tipper and call handler Megan Brunt have been nominated for two APD Control Room Awards, and the ceremony takes place next month.

Becky has been nominated for the leader of the year award and Megan for her bravery and courage.

Megan was nominated after she helped a missing teenager at a motorway bridge until officers and paramedics moved her to a safe place. She also took keys from a drunk-driver who was attempting to travel on the motorway.

Becky, who has worked at the control room for 18 years, said: “I see everyday people going above and beyond the call of duty to keep the public safe.

“I am extremely proud of all their efforts and I feel privileged to lead such a committed team at the control room.”

