Tickets for Wells Festival of Literature available now

Carrington Walker

Published: 1:00 PM September 9, 2021   
Wells Festival of Literature will take place at Cedars Hall.

Wells Festival of Literature returns in October. - Credit: Wells Festival of Literature

This year's line-up for the Wells Festival of literature has been announced with a combination of both national and local writers and broadcasters set to give talks and open discussions.

Gyles Brandreth, Jonathan Dimbleby and BBC news presenter James Naughtie are a few of the names set to take part in the festival covering topics ranging from hope, sorrow, Keats and Trump.

This year's festival will follow suit from 2020's hybrid show which featured various virtual events and live streams due to the Covid pandemic.

BUY TICKETS FOR WELLS LITFEST NOW

Pamela Egan has stepped down from her role within the festival. - Credit: Wells Festival of Literature

It will also mark the first year without the help of Wells' resident, Pamela Egan who has stepped down having served a founding role at the first-ever festival in 1992 before serving as an organiser, judge and poetry reader at the annual prize-giving.

The nine-day festival will take place from October 15 - 23 at Cedars Hall.

Tickets are available for purchase now by visiting www.wellsfestivalofliterature.org.uk or calling Cedars Hall box office on 01749 834483 from 9.30am to 12.30pm on weekdays.

